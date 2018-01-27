Hyderabad woman rescued from cruelty in Saudi Arabia

By | Published: 10:30 pm

Hyderabad: Courtesy the coordinated efforts of State and Central government officials, Kaalapathar resident Zainab Begum returned home to Hyderabad from Saudi Arabia, where she was allegedly subjected to torture by her Kafeel (Arab sponsor).

Begum was stuck in Saudi since June 2017, when local agent Mohammed Ismail allegedly cheated her by making the false offer of a dignified job in a Riyadh hospital with a salary of 1,200 Saudi Riyals, nearly 20,000 rupees in Indian currency. Instead, she was taken to the largely-agricultural city of Hayil, more than 600 km from the capital of the country, where she was forced to work as a domestic help.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader Amjedullah Khan said the woman was beaten up in the household of more than 40 members, where she was made to do manual labour for more than 20 hours every day, including cooking for all the members of the house.

She was not paid any salary nor given proper food, and was even sexually exploited, Khan said, adding that the woman attempted suicide by consuming phenyl to spare herself the torture.

Khan said he had informed External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, for help to get Zainab Begum back to Hyderabad while the Kalapathar police arrested the agent.