Hyderabad: Woman sets self ablaze, dies

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at her house in Ganesh Nagar in Ramanthapur here on Tuesday afternoon.

J Bhavani, a house wife and her husband J.Anand Babu, a private employee were staying with Babu’s parents since their marriage last year.

According to the police, around 2 pm, Bhavani is suspected to have doused her body with kerosene and set herself ablaze when the others were not at home. The neighbours who heard cries and saw thick smoke from the house rushed to her rescue. They forcibly opened the door, however, she had died by then.

On receiving information, the Uppal police reached the spot and took up investigation. The reason for suicide is yet to be known.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

