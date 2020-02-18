Hyderabad: Woman stabbed in TSRTC bus

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: A woman was reportedly stabbed in a running TSRTC bus near MJ Market in the city on Sunday night.

Anuradha (40), a resident of West Marredpally, boarded a TSRTC bus bound for Afzalgunj from the AG’s Office bus-stop around 10.30 pm. On noticing a man sitting on the ladies seat, she asked him to vacate the seat resulting in an argument.

“The argument between Anuradha and the man continued for around two kilometres until the bus reached Gandhi Bhavan bus stop. Anuradha took out her slippers and hit the man. The man who, is yet to be identified, took out a sharp object and stabbed the woman in her stomach and got down from the moving bus,” said K Sudhakar, Sub-Inspector, Begum Bazaar.

Following the incident, the driver stopped the bus and alerted the police who in turn called in a 108 ambulance and got the injured woman shifted to the Osmania General Hospital. “She is undergoing treatment. Efforts are being made to identify the assailant,” the SI said.

