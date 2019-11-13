Hyderabad: Woman steals Rs 8.5 lakh from passenger in bus

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly stole Rs 8.5 lakh from another woman passenger in a moving bus at Nacharam on Monday.

The victim had left the cash bag on a vacant seat in front of her from where it was flicked, police said. The Rachakonda police, who shared a picture of the suspect, have announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 to those who give genuine information on her.

The victim, Aruna, had sold a property in Cherlapally and had gone to collect the cash from the vendee after registration at the Sub-Registrar Office in Uppal. According to the police, the vendee handed over Rs 8.5 lakh to Aruna as per their deal, which she kept in a bag and was returning home.

“As the cash bag was quite heavy, she kept it on the vacant seat in front of her. The bus soon was crowded and when she checked it a little later, she found the bag lighter. The cash was missing,” police said.

Based on Aruna’s complaint, the Nacharam police booked a case and are investigating.

