Hyderabad: Woman succumbs to accident injuries

By | Published: 11:03 pm

Hyderabad: A woman, Swaroopa Rani (31), who sustained injuries after falling off a two-wheeler five days ago died while undergoing treatment on Sunday night.

According to the police, on Wednesday, Swaroopa was pillion riding on a motorcycle while her relative was driving it. She slipped off the seat and fell on the road when they were negotiating a speed breaker.

She was rushed to a hospital by the police where she died while undergoing treatment. A case was registered by the police and investigation is on.

