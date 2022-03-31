Hyderabad: Woman techie peddling drugs arrested

Hyderabad: A woman IT professional, who was allegedly involved in drug peddling, was arrested by the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing and the Bowenpally police on Thursday.

According to the police, Kondapaneni Mansi (24), who previously worked with an IT company, was a resident of Nacharam and a native of Nagpur. She got addicted to drugs while pursuing her BTech course.

“During her stay in the city, she met Madan Maneksar, an NDPS Act offender from Dhoolpet and started purchasing ganja from him. Later both of them began supplying ganja to people at Dhoolpet and other areas,” DCP (North) Chandana Deepti said, adding that Mansi was absconding since a fortnight while her accomplices were arrested.

Based on a tip-off, the police nabbed her at Kompally when she came to meet an accomplice on Thursday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .