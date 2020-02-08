Hyderabad: Woman who killed her children in October ends life

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: Syeda Farhath Begum, who was accused of throttling her own children to death after injecting them with insulin in October last year, allegedly hanged herself in her house in Kanchanbagh here on Friday evening.

Syeda, who was in judicial remand since October, had secured bail and was released from the prison on Monday, police said.

According to the Kanchanbagh police, around 4 pm in the absence of her family members, Syeda is suspected to have hanged herself with a dupatta from the ceiling fan in her bedroom.

Last year, on October 26, Syeda had allegedly killed her son Abdul Aziz (14) and daughter Neha Jabeen (15) by injecting them with insulin. Initially, the police had registered a case of suspicious death but after getting the postmortem examination report and subsequent questioning, she had confessed to murder and was arrested. Syeda told the police that she had killed them since she was ill and was worried whether the children would be neglected by her husband after her death.

According to the police, no suicide note was found. “Her family members found her dead around 5 pm and informed the police. There was no suicide note found in the room. She was visibly depressed since the time she was out on bail,” a police official said, adding she may have ended her life due to the guilt of killing her own children.

The Kanchanbagh police have booked a case and are investigating. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

