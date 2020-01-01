Hyderabad: Woman who set herself ablaze in police station dies

By | Published: 4:17 pm

Hyderabad: S Lokeshwari, 37, of Chennai who had set herself ablaze at the Punjagutta police station on Tuesday evening died while undergoing treatment at the Osmania General Hospital here on Wednesday.

The woman had barged into the Panjagutta police station premises and set herself ablaze on Tuesday around 6 pm. The police rushed her to the OGH, where she died while undergoing treatment early on Wednesday. She had suffered more than 70 per cent burns and her condition was critical then itself.

D Nagaraju, Sub-inspector, Punjagutta, said Lokeshwari had reached the city a few days back from Chennai to search for one Praveen from Chennai, whom she knew for several years. “A magistrate had recorded her dying declaration,” he said, adding that the police were searching for Praveen.

