Hyderabad: Woman with mental heath issues found

Hyderabad: A woman aged around 21 years and apparently affected by mental health issues was found by the Kachiguda police near Venkatramana theatre. The woman identified herself as Pooja Dileep, but could not provide details about her family or place of residence.

The woman was shifted to a care centre run by an NGO and is accommodated there. The Kachiguda police appealed to the people to come forward if they have any information about the family of the woman and help her reunite with them.

