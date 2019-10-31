Hyderabad: Women must prioritise themselves

By | Published: 7:59 pm

To empower its members about their own health, the FLO organised three learning sessions here in the city at The Park. The subjects of these sessions included food, nutrition and health and focused on ‘Body, Mind & Menopause’.

Dr Manjula Anagani, Dr Renuka Sreedevi Mudambi and Sridevi Jasti spoke at the sessions which were attended by more than 60 members. Sridevi Jasti said, ‘acidity breeds diseases’ and stressed the need to keep the body in alkaline state.

To help maintain optimal bloodstream pH, choose diet which is rich in alkaline such as vegetables and fruits and avoid acid-forming foods such as cheese, meat, chicken.Dr Renuka Sreedevi urged the gathering to be watchful about what they pick up from the shelves in the super market.

Dr Manjula Anagani spoke about pre and post menopause management. She said, “Menopause is the normal, natural transition in life and you must know the process to be able understand and handle accordingly.”Sona Chatwani, chairperson of FLO said, women are more concerned about their kids and husband and their nutrition and health but they hardly bother about their own health.

