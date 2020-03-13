Telangana Women Safety Wing, Symbiosis Law School sign MoU

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: The Women Safety Wing has signed an MoU with the Legal Aid Centre of Symbiosis Law School on Friday.

The major thrust of the MoU is to create awareness and help women and children across the State by organising legal awareness and training programmes to bring behavioural and attitudinal changes and identify gender stereotypes.

Through this collaboration, Legal Literacy Clubs (LLC’s) will be established across educational institutions in the State to engage youth and children.

On behalf of the police department, IG, Women’s Safety Wing, Swati Lakra signed the MoU while Prof Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan on behalf of the Legal Aid Centre was present.

The Symbiosis Law School has expressed its support to the wing to utilise institution’s space for the students of legal literacy clubs from other colleges.

