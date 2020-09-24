Hyderabad: Women’s group donates Rs 1.20 lakh to student

In view of her family’s financial constraints, the Association has extended financial help to Supriya Reddy, hailing from Teegulla village of Jagdevpur mandal in Siddipet district, to meet her expenses while pursuing MBBS course

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: Reddy Women’s Association on Thursday donated Rs 1.20 lakh to a student Supriya Reddy for securing a free seat in MBBS.

In view of her family’s financial constraints, the Association has extended financial help to Supriya Reddy, hailing from Teegulla village of Jagdevpur mandal in Siddipet district, to meet her expenses while pursuing MBBS course.

Association founder president Nukala Padma Reddy said the Association would be in the forefront to extend service to poor people. “We will always continue to extend our support to the poor students from the community to pursue their education,” she added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .