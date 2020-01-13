Hyderabad: Women’s group promotes jute bags

By | Published: 10:22 pm

Hyderabad: To reduce the usage of single use plastic, a group of 12 women through their group, Dharitri Jute & Eco-friendly Products Multistate Cooperative Society Limited, are promoting eco-friendly materials.

Speaking to media here on Monday, Jaya Saritha, Chairman of the group said that since jute was a biodegradable and eco-friendly material, it do not pollute the environment like plastic and it is a need of the hour to encourage the usage of jute bags.

“Accordingly, the group has formed Dharitri Jute & Eco-friendly Products Multistate Cooperative Society Limited to bring various jute manufacturers in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on a single platform,” she said.

Jaya said that they provide marketing supply, training, workshops and seminars to manufacture jute. “There is a long way to go in overcoming plastic menace and people have to start using jute bags as they are 100 per cent eco-friendly,” she added.

According to Sri Latha, member of the group, they are ready to produce 30,000 to 50,000 jute bags in a day given the large number of manufacturers on their platform. “Apart from jute bags, we also manufacture cloth bags and paper bags for various purposes,” she said. Dharitri can be contacted over on Phone no: 8008902340.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter