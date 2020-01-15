Hyderabad: Workers injured in boiler blast die

By | Published: 5:57 pm

Hyderabad: Two workers who were injured in a boiler explosion at Jayaram Steel Company on Sunday, died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday.

The victims were Mukesh Narayana Chowdary (35) and Ravinder Singh (35), both from Bihar.

They were undergoing treatment at Apollo DRDO hospital in Kanchanbagh.

Six workers were injured when a boiler exploded in the steel company in Sai Baba Nagar, IDA Jeedimetla around Sunday midnight.

The boiler located on the ground floor of the furnace section was used to mix colour and other material. The explosion occurred when workers were operating in the night shift.

The Jeedimetla police are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter