Hyderabad: Workshop on Gandhi and Hindi

By | Published: 7:12 pm

The Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), Ministry of Culture, New Delhi, and Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi, have jointly organised a workshop on ‘Gandhi and Hindi’ recently at the CCRT Regional Centre in Madhapur.The workshop was conducted as part of the ongoing celebration of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Dr Hemlata S Mohan, chairperson of CCRT, presided over the workshop. K Srinivas Rao, secretary, Sahitya Akademi, welcomed the participants while VP Gaur, director (official language), Ministry of Culture, was the key speaker. Prof Manikyamba, Department of Hindi, Osmania University, was the chief guest on the occasion.The Vote of Thanks was proposed by Rishi Kumar Vashist, director, CCRT, New Delhi.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter