Hyderabad: Wrestler Mohammed Pahelwan no more

By | Published: 10:37 am

Hyderabad: Mohammed Bin Omer Yafai alias Mohammed Pehlwan died due to health issues at Yashoda Hospital early on Tuesday.

Mohammed Pahelwan, a realtor and wrestler, became notorious after an attempt was made to murder Chandrayangutta legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi in April 2011 at Barkas by his relatives.

According to family members, Mohammed Pahelwan was not keeping well since last few days.

He was admitted at Yashoda Hospital at Malakpet where he died due to a cardiac arrest this morning.

Mohammed Pahelwan along with a few other family members were acquitted by a court in the Akbaruddin case. However, four of his relatives were convicted by the court in the case.

On coming to know about the passing away of Mohammed Pahelwan, several locals and relatives are visiting the house.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .