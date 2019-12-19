Hyderabad: Yamaha expands its range

By | Published: 7:15 pm

Under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Yamaha Music, a leader in musical instruments, pro audio and audio visual equipment, has launched two new musical instruments — PSR-I400 Keyboard and F280 Acoustic Guitar, in the city.

With this launch, the brand will be strengthening its existing portfolio and bring in professional equipment for a wide range of customers.

The PSR-I400 Keyboard brings in a comprehensive collection of features including Indian instruments (voices) and an auto-accompaniment function (styles), that draws from a broad spectrum of Indian music genres. The PSR-I400 is a unique portable keyboard for beginners to learn Indian music.

This Keyboard comes equipped with a number of lesson functions including a built-in tabla/mridangam and tanpura function called ‘Riyaz’. With the Riyaz feature, one can learn to play songs or traditional Indian ragas at a fast pace making the whole process enjoyable.

The F280 acoustic guitar is an exclusive model for the Indian market and comes at an affordable price. Made in Yamaha Music India factory, F280 is equipped with comfortable playability for beginners. The acoustic guitar has passed a series of quality tests offering high durability and stability thus evidencing Yamaha’s trademark quality standard.

Takashi Haga, managing director, Yamaha Music India, was quoted as saying, “We strongly believe the best way to learn to play an instrument is when you enjoy playing the instrument; the more your children relish playing an instrument, the more they improve and greater is their commitment to continue to learn and inculcate music in their lives.”

