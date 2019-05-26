Hyderabad: Yashoda Hospital launches lung cancer diagnostic tool

By | Published: 4:45 pm

Hyderabad: A diagnostic tool capable of detecting extremely small nodules in lungs to enable pulmonologists identify lung cancer at a very early stage was launched by the pulmonology department of Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda on Sunday.

The diagnostic machine Virtual Bronchoscopic Navigation System (VBNS), dubbed as ‘The Lung Point’ has the potential to vastly improve patient’s chances of survival. This is for the first time that such a high-end diagnostic tool has been launched in the two-Telugu speaking States, the hospital doctors said.

The sophisticated system will enable doctors to visualise live images of lungs along with a navigational tool that enables them to visit the exact spot of the lung. The doctors said that the VBNS is literally like a GPS that will allow doctors to minutely see lungs and its peripheries just like a map does.

“We believe that this is a game changing device that enables to detect even minute nodules of lungs,” said Yashoda Hospitals Managing Director, Dr. G.S. Rao, during the launch of VBNS and an international conference and live workshop on lung nodules, here on Sunday.

The diagnostic tool allows doctors to acquire samples of small lung lesions (for biopsy) by using a bronchoscope. The VBNS can use CT scan of a patient and clearly show the path that will exactly lead to the small nodules, which can be biopsied. “We are the first to perform this procedure in this region,” said senior interventional pulmonologist, Yashoda Hospital, Dr V. Nagarjuna Maturu.

Director, Yashoda Hospitals, Dr. Pavan Gorukanti, international faculty and senior doctors were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.