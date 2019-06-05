Hyderabad yet to get relief from heat

By | Published: 12:25 am 1:03 am

Hyderabad: Despite a few spells of light to moderate rains in the last couple of days, the city is yet to get relief from heat, with temperatures remaining 4 degree Celsius above normal in the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the average temperature in the city recorded at Begumpet on Wednesday was 40.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal for the season.

The IMD forecast for Thursday hints at a possibility of rain or thundershowers towards evening or night, with temperatures hovering around 40 degree Celsius to 41 degrees Celsius.

In the area-wise temperatures available with Telangana State Development Planning Society, Srinagar Colony recorded the highest temperature at 42.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Bollaram (42.8 degree Celsius) and Narayanaguda (42.3 degree Celsius).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.