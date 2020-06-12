Hyderabad yet to unlock from corona fear

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: It is almost a week since Unlock 1.0 began in Hyderabad but the fear of the coronavirus remains locked deep inside the minds of the people.

Traffic is not like it was. Shops and malls are still shadows of what they were, with footfalls not enough to call it normal. Religious places of worship too are silent, with the odd devotee coming in for a quick prayer or darshan. Hotels are surviving on takeaways than dine-ins. The new normal in Hyderabad, if this is what it is, is not at all encouraging.

Each day, as reports and channel discussions continue on the rising number of cases, fatalities, spread of the disease among healthcare workers, doctors and police personnel, and news of even VIPs quarantining themselves or their staff testing positive, the fear has only increased. And it has reached a stage where rumours of yet another round of a lockdown are being welcomed.

“Strictly imposing a total lockdown is the only way to save ourselves from the deadly virus. Due to relaxations, many people are coming out unnecessarily leading to the spread of the virus,” says Gowri Shankar, an autorickshaw driver from Narayanguda.

While some appear to have thrown caution to the wind and are roaming around, a majority of the people in the city are still cautious, jittery to be precise, keeping on hold the urge to go to the reopened hotels, malls or places of worship and still diligently stocking on hand sanitisers and masks. Many are stocking on gloves as well.

Even at shops that saw a near-normal footfall when they reopened in the last week of May, the situation is not that encouraging, with the growing number of cases sort of applying brakes on the enthusiasm that was there when the first exemptions in the lockdown came. Small businesses are struggling to find their feet.

“Before the lockdown, I was able to at least make around Rs 300 per day. Now, even with relaxations, I hardly earn Rs 50 a day. It is better to stay home than come here for this meagre income,” says Mohammed Faheem, a bag repair shop worker from Narayanaguda.

Even as authorities insist that community spread has not started, citizens are worried about another factor. If they have to approach private hospitals if the situation continues to get worse, will they be able to handle the exorbitant bills?

Reports of ridiculously costly ‘corona packages’ from hospitals in Delhi are adding to the fear. Will private hospitals in Hyderabad be any different, or whether they too will look at the pandemic as an opportunity to mint money is on the minds of many.

