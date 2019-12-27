Hyderabad: Young Innovators Programme kicks off at CCMB

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: The seventh edition of Young Innovators Programme of Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) with more than 200 school students drawn from Hyderabad and districts was inaugurated on Thursday.

The programme selects 20 to 25 students from Classes VIII to X and familiarises them with research methodologies and CCMB’s focus areas in life sciences. The selected students will spend two weeks from December 31 to January 13, 2020 at the CCMB.

They will get an opportunity to take part in experiments and other activities that hones one’s observational and analytical skills. The students will also participate in interactive sessions with scientists, and understanding different kinds of opportunities for researchers in the field of academia and entrepreneurship.

In the inaugural programme, Dr VM Tiwari, Director, CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute, delivered a lecture on sustaining water availability and inspired attendees to take urgent action on water conservation programs.

CCMB Director, Dr Rakesh Mishra said, “India is a country with the most number of youths. Given the right exposure and training, we aim to develop scientists and innovators who want to go beyond the known as well as solve India-centric problems.”

