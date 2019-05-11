Hyderabad: Young lawyers told to improve skill sets

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: The art of lawyering should be learned from Lord Krishna from the great Indian epic Mahabharata, said Justice Raghvendra S Chauhan, Acting Chief Justice, High Court for the State of Telangana and Chancellor, Nalsar, here on Saturday.

Inaugurating a five-day refresher training programme for advocates of Telangana here, he said Lord Krishna tactfully represented the Pandavas against Duryodhana before Dhrutharashtra pleading for the grant of five villages to the Pandavas. Placing reference to the character of Lord Krishna and portraying him as a skilled lawyer, the Chief Justice enlightened the young advocates as to how the profession of law should be conducted, according to a press release.

He gave several tips to young advocates to improve their lawyering skills viz reading, writing and articulation skills, court decorum and court courtesy and said lawyers must possess humility, and be sensitive to clients to redress their grievance.

Prof (Dr) Faizan Mustafa, Vice-Chancellor, Nalsar, highlighted the recent achievement of the Nalsar University of Law including the placement of students, achievements in moot courts, NIRF and NAAC ranking scores etc. B Shivananda Prasad, Advocate-General, State of Telangana and Chairman, Telangana State Advocates Welfare Trust appreciated Nalsar for organising the five-day Advocates Training programme.

Prof (Dr) V Balakista Reddy, Registrar and Programme Coordinator, Nalsar briefed about the theme and scheme of the programme. He said the programme was to improve further advocacy skills for handling litigation matters, research skills to carry out legal research, improvisation of skill-set to render legal advisory services, resolve pre-litigation issues, drafting of legal documents, contracts/agreements, court pleadings and also to understand the functioning of the court system.