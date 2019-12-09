Hyderabad: Youngistaan’s 7th annual carnival

By | Published: 6:03 pm

Youngistaan Foundation held its 7th Annual Carnival at St George’s Girls Grammar School, Abids. A one-of-a-kind event was specially organised for 300 underprivileged children who belong to local slums, orphanages and government schools to celebrate their childhood and achievements, and to make them feel special.

A full-day event had a host of fun-filled games and bouncy castles, exciting joy rides, tasty sugar candy, face-painting, tattoo stalls, delicious food, and much more.Like every year, this time too children were introduced to a new art form of beautiful artwork created by Venugopal, popular sand artist in the city. Children were thrilled to see how sand was modelled into an artistic form and into various sculptures. Later, Aryan from ‘Twist and Turns’ made the event more joyful by making everyone dance for the music.

This event is a culmination of an entire year’s hard work of the organisation’s education programme and gender sensitisation awareness campaigns. The carnival is a day where children are felicitated with medals and recognised for their social-emotional skills as well as positive learning attitudes that they have displayed throughout the year.

The Founder of Youngistaan Foundation Arun Daniel Yellamaty said, “Every year, we bring together a one-of-a-kind carnival for the children we work with throughout the year. These children are from different backgrounds and a day like this helps them to learn new things and experience things they normally do not get to see. These children are who we work with during the education programme and conduct sessions on child abuse, menstrual hygiene and more.”The children enjoyed performed onstage as a part of the dance, music or drama acts.

