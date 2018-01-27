Hyderabad youngster develops fingerprint access device for vehicles

By | Published: 12:10 am 5:11 pm

Hyderabad: It is not very often we see a 22-year-old being able to manage his studies and work on his own company. However, Jogi Ritish Venkat is of a different kind who apart from being a college topper is also working on a novel idea of decentralising the transportation sector. Seeing the problem of traffic and accidents, Venkat started working on an idea of developing a product that can solve all of them at once.

Through his company QuestDA, he has developed a product called Finger Access Device (FAD) that will make the owner’s finger print as the key to open and start the car. Apart from this, the product will also have sensors that keep track of the vehicle, sense if the owner is in a condition to drive the vehicle or not and provide alert messages as and when there is a threat to the car in terms of theft and tampering.

The idea germinated in Venkat’s mind about one-and-a-half year back and in January 2017 he with his uncle Sudhir’s help set up and registered the company QuestDA. “I started working on this product in mid-2016, when I saw the huge opportunity it would have in the transportation sector. It took me almost a year to fully develop the product and test it on my vehicles – both two-wheeler and four-wheeler. Now we are fully ready with the device and once I finish my engineering in April, I would want to pursue this full-time,” Ritish Venkat told Telangana Today.

Working of FAD, according to Venkat is quite simple. The device is fitted in the car in the same spot where the key was previously fitted and the owner has to just tap once to open the car and twice to start the engine. This also can be customised by the owner according to their wish. And if you thought, this was possible only in new vehicles, then Venkat tells us that the product can fitted it in your own vehicle and then get it connected with an app that the owner needs to download.

“While at first, we want FAD to work as a key for the vehicle but going ahead we plan to add the feature of detecting drunken drivers and deny access to the owners. The device will also be able to deny access to drivers who do not hold a licence. We will also be getting into using geospatial analytics to monitor traffic and get solutions accordingly,” the BTech student from Mallareddy Institute of Technology and Science said.

The startup has also landed an offer from Hyundai Motors to fix their devices in their newly manufactured vehicles. The automobile maker has given them the go-ahead to make these devices after testing them on their vehicles and in March, FADs are going to be given to them. “Once they fully test the device, we will start working on providing them with the set number of products and through the money we will be looking at setting up our own office in Hyderabad,” Venkat informed.