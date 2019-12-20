Hyderabad: Youngster gets jail for harassing minor

By | Published: 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: A fast track court in LB Nagar on Friday sentenced a youngster for two years of rigorous imprisonment for outraging the modesty of a minor girl. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on him.

In 2016, the youngster Shaik Abdul Waheb (23) from Thurkapally in Shamirpet stalked the girl while she was going to school. He proposed to her and pressurised her to accept it. Further, he misbehaved with her and made sexual advances while she was alone in the house. He was arrested by the Shamirpet police.

