Hyderabad: Youngster hit by rowdy dies in hospital

By | Published: 9:59 am

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old man, Sai Sagar of Dhoolpet, who was injured when allegedly attacked by a rowdy sheeter at Necklace Road two days ago, died while undergoing treatment early on Saturday. Sai Sagar, who had gone to celebrate his birthday along with two friends Mahesh and Balakrishna at Necklace Road on Wednesday night was allegedly hit by Kabeer Khan alias Junaid.

Around 3 a.m on Thursday, while they were returning home, the trio spotted Kabeer Khan consuming liquor at the Neckroad. He was accompanied by a girl and were reportedly displaying their affection publicly, on which the trio made some comments. “Junaid abused them following which they got into an altercation. In a fit of rage, Junaid attacked Sai Sagar with a stone resulting in a head injury,” Ramgopalpet Inspector T Chanchala Babu said.

Sai Sagar was rushed to a private hospital by the Ramgopalpet police where he died while undergoing treatment. A case was registered by the Ramgopalpet police under Section 307 (murder attempt) and other Sections of IPC against Junaid and he was arrested. “The case will now be altered to Section 302 of IPC,” the Inspector said.

Family members of Sai Sagar after his death staged a dharna in front of the Osmania General Hospital on Saturday morning demanding stringent action against Junaid. Police presence has been increased at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary to where the body of Sai Sagar was shifted for autopsy.

