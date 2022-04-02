Hyderabad: Youngster killed, friends injured in road crash

Hyderabad: A youngster died and two of his friends were injured, allegedly when the bike they were triple riding on went out of control and hit a parked car at Bowenpally on Friday night. Police suspect rash driving under the influence of alcohol led to the mishap.

The victim was identified as P Madhu Kumar (21), an RTA agent from Ayodhya Nagar in Qutbullapur while the injured persons were Ajay (24), also a RTA agent from Harijan Basthi in Hasmathpet and T.Devender (21), a degree student from Vinayak Nagar in Qutbullapur.

According to the police, the trio, who are close friends, had a liquor party late in the evening, after which they were proceeding to drop Ajay, riding triple on Madhu’s motorcycle, when the mishap occurred.

When they reached near Dairy Farm crossroads near Bowenpally, Madhu Kumar who was driving quite fast, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the stationary car. Madhu died on the spot. The other two were shifted to a nearby private hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.

The Bowenpally police booked a case of negligence causing death and injuries and are investigating.

