Hyderabad youngster sentenced to RI for life

Hyderabad: For the first time in the country, a child in conflict with law was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment for sodomising and killing a 10-year-old boy at the Government Boy’s School in Barkas two years ago.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him. The first Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge-Cum-Special Judge for trial of cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Kunchala Suneetha, delivered the verdict.

He took the victim on the pretext of playing with him, to the school terrace where he sodomised and later killed him. He dumped the body on the side of the terrace. The incident came to light when the boy’s father lodged a complaint with the Chandrayangutta police after his son, who was a fourth standard student at that time, failed to return home

The surveillance cameras installed near a religious place found that the boy with him. With this clue, the police apprehend and produced him before the Probation Officer as per the Juvenile Justice Act, said Additional Public Prosecutor K Pratap Reddy. The court held him guilty for the offences punishable under Section 6 of POCSO Act along with the Sections 364 (Kidnapping in order to murder), 377 (Unnatural offences), 302 (Murder) and 201 (Disappearance of evidence) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He was appraised about his right to prefer an appeal before the High Court. He was further informed that he would be provided with legal-aid counsel, if required. He would be lodged at Special Home in Gajularamaram.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar announced a reward of Rs 20,000 to the investigating officer.

