Hyderabad: Youngster slits girl’s throat, attempts suicide; both survive

Hyderabad: A youngster slit a girl’s throat and later attempted suicide in a lodge in Chaitanyapuri here on Tuesday afternoon. Both survived and are under treatment in hospital now. According to the police, the two, believed to be lovers Venkatesh (22) from Andhra Pradesh and Manasvini (22) from Badangpet, had checked into the lodge in the morning.

Police sources said a love failure was suspected to be the reason for the alleged suicide bid.The lodge staff found the injured couple and immediately shifted them to the hospital, where they are being treated.Chaitanyapuri police are investigating.