Hyderabad: Youngster stabbed to death in old city

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: A youngster was stabbed to death by an unidentified person in full public view on Zafar Road in Rein Bazaar in the old city here on Friday evening. Police suspect a property dispute led to the murder.

The victim was identified as Mohd Imran (22), a resident of Chunne-Ki-Batti area in the old city. According to the police, the assailant is suspected to be known to Imran. He attacked him with a sharp weapon multiple times, killing him on the spot. By the time the local residents and passersby realised what happened and rushed to his rescue, Imran had died.

The Rein Bazaar police have taken up investigation while Mirchowk division ACP B Anand too visited the spot. Police suspect the one of Imran’s relatives could be behind the killing and a special team is on to nab him. The body was meanwhile shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .