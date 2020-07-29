Hyderabad youngster starts BIDA student wing in UK

By | Published: 1:15 pm

Hyderabad: A youngster from Hyderabad, who is pursuing his fourth year MBBS degree at University of Central Lancashire (UCLAN), United Kingdom, Sai Ram Pillarisetti, has established the student wing of the British International Doctors Association (BIDA) to help young medical graduates through their education and training.

The BIDA, which was established in 1975, is considered to be the oldest organisation representing international doctors working in the UK and it now has a student wing that was started by Sai Ram this July.

“Young Indian students pursuing MBBS in the UK can access support related to education and training from the local Universities, however, in my experience that support system is not as robust as it should be,” says Sai Ram.

“To address this gap, I conceived and established the student wing of BIDA. The aim is to empower and enable students like me from India and other Countries who wish to pursue their MBBS in the UK, and equally, also provide a platform to guide them during the formative training period,” Sai Ram said.

The student wing will get involved in creating a first of its kind mentorship programme connecting young medical students with senior members of BIDA, who are keen to support and mould the future generation of doctors.

“The student wing of BIDA will also support international MBBS students with exam revision and organising workshops as well as offering career advice and guidance. These initiatives will help address some of the issues and build on the excellent medical curriculum offered by universities in the UK,” Sai Ram said.

After students graduate and apply for Junior Doctor jobs, they are often asked about their published work. This can be very competitive and difficult to obtain, especially for international students who are new to the foreign system. BIDAs ‘peer-reviewed Journal’ gives them this opportunity, Sai Ram said.

