Hyderabad: Youngster steals jewellery of grandmother, aunt held

By | Published: 8:06 pm 8:09 pm

Hyderabad: A man, who stole gold ornaments from his grandmother and a relative, was arrested by the Malkajgiri police here on Thursday.

E Praveen Kumar alias Pandu (30), a rice miller from Kakinada, East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh, was temporarily staying with his ailing grandmother at SP Nagar in Moula Ali. According to police, Praveen came to Hyderabad four months ago to take care of his grandmother who has been fighting cancer. A distant aunt of his, who lives nearby, had kept her gold ornaments and other valuables with the elderly woman before going to Kakinada.

“Praveen noticed this and stole two gold chains from the jewellery that his aunt had kept there. Then, he mortgaged them and used the money for his personal expenses. He also stole his grandmother’s gold ring and chain,” police said.

Based on a complaint by his aunt, the Malkajgiri police booked a case and took up the investigation. Over the suspecion, After taking him into custody over suspicion, Praveen confessed to the offence, police said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter