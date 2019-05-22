Hyderabad youngsters make it big at Robofest

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: Three youngsters from Hyderabad made the country proud securing second and third positions in three categories at the International Robofest-2019 held at Lawrenece Technological University in Michigan recently, in a first ever feat in last 20 years from India.

Their achievements won laurels from many people including TRS working president KT Rama Rao. The three students – Suhas Devulapalli (12th grade) of DAV Public School at Kukatpally, Aarnav Devulapalli (10th grade) of Sentia The Global School at Miyapur and Tarun Mukhesh (sixth grade) of Manthan International School at Tellapur, secured second and third positions for their innovations. Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) tweeted their achievements in the social media attracted compliments from across the world.

‏TRS working president KT Rama Rao retweeted the Twitter post and said, “My hearty compliments to all three youngsters; Suhas, Aarnav and Tarun on making us all proud.”