Hyderabad: Youth dies in suicide attempt

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: A youngster, who attempted suicide on Monday by consuming a poisonous substance after an argument with his brother in Bapu Nagar of Langar Houz, died on Thursday.

The Langar Houz police said C Raju (21) had consumed poison following an argument and was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital. He died while undergoing treatment in the wee hours of Thursday.

A case was booked and the body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue, from where it was handed over to his family after autopsy later in the day.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.