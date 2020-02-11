Hyderabad youth feared drowned in Puducherry

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: A youngster from Hyderabad was feared drowned in the Bay of Bengal in Puducherry on Monday.

The victim Nikhil Reddy alias Kiran Reddy (22), a resident of Kushaiguda had gone for a trip to Puducherry along with nine others.

He is suspected to have drowned when all of them had entered the waters for a swim. However, the Kushaiguda police said they had no information about the incident.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter