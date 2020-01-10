Hyderabad: Youth gets 10 years RI for raping minor

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: A child-friendly court here on Thursday sentenced a 21-year-old man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a 17-year-old girl, a distant relative of his, after promising to marry her.

First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala held the accused, a private employee working with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, guilty under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him. Additional Public Prosecutor K Pratap Reddy said the girl had gone to the house of the accused to meet his sister in June 2016, when he first raped her after expressing his interest to marry her.

Later, the accused raped her four more times on the pretext of marriage and subsequently started avoiding her and asked her not to come to his house. The girl’s mother filed a complaint with the police in April 2017 after which the accused was arrested.

