Hyderabad: Youth, students pledge to end corruption

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Students, youth and civil society members participated in a 5K Anti-Corruption Walk organised by Youth for Anti Corruption (YAC) at People’s Plaza on Monday. The participants pledged to work for the eradication of corruption that will ensure proper dispensation of services to common man.

Around 500 volunteers, NCC cadets, students from Aurora College, Kakatiya School with the slogan ‘Avineeti Antham-YAC Pantham’, participated in the walk from People’s plaza to Jala Vihaar. Mrs India 2016 Laxmi Rao was the special invitee for the event.

Former Chief Commissioner, RTI, Dr Varre Venkateshwarulu, who was the guest-of-honour for the walk, appreciated the efforts of YAC and said that steps to curb corruption were proving futile despite several measures by the governments and civil society members. The former Chief Commissioner of RTI also administered pledge against corruption to the participants.

Ankunuri Murali, Advisor to AP School Education Department said that corruption or graft was the most worrisome and a major hindrance in the development of the country. Similar walks were organised in all the districts of the two Telugu speaking States by YAC on Monday.

