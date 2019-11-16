Hyderabad: Youth told to stay away from drugs

By | Published: 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan on Saturday advised the youth to stay away from drugs and to focus on their future.

Participating as a chief guest at a Legal Services camp module on ‘Anti-drug abuse’ organised by the City Civil Court Legal Services Authority at Sultan-Ul-Uloom Education Society in Banjara Hills here, he said the use of drugs would not only lead to health problems but also affect users psychologically.

These consumers should be identified at the initial stage itself to ensure that they stay away from using drugs. The family also gets affected when someone gets addicted to drugs.

High Court Judge Justice MS Ramachandra Rao said coordinated efforts should be made to control the use of drugs. City Civil Court Chief Judge C Sumalatha and others were present.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh M Bhagwat was felicitated on the occasion.

