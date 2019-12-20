Hyderabad: Yuletide fervour in the air

By | Published: 10:47 pm

Christmas festivities were ushered in by the staff of KIMS Secunderabad at an event recently.A special skit was showcased by the nurses narrating the background and story of birth of Christ. The hospital campus echoed with their songs and dance. The power-packed dance performance won appreciation from the gathering.

The elements of energy and momentum could be witnessed in the staff as they came forward and presented their performances. Both solo and group acts were held in dance and singing competitions and the winners received gifts from the management.

Dr Bhaskar Rao, MD of KIMS Hospitals greeted everyone on the occasion and congratulated the staff for putting up an incredible show. He spoke on being happy and to cherish peace and goodwill and said the real spirit of Christmas lies in doing selfless service to people around us.

