Hyderabad zoo inmates get special care amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hyderabad: One of biggest zoo parks in the country with over 1,600 specimen, Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park has taken up prophylactic care to protect its inmates in the wake of COVID-19.

In the last one week, a group of 12 veterinary doctors have been keeping a close watch on animals round the clock to ensure each inmate was safe and healthy amid spread of Coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

To ensure sanitation in the zoo that sprawls over 380 acres, authorities are disinfecting the environs and also the wet moats with bleaching powder at regular intervals. Enclosures are being cleaned with bleaching powder and lime power to provide a more sanitised atmosphere to animals.

According to zoo officials, just like workplaces which have either remained close or reduced business and people maintaining social distancing, animals too need some level of care even though the zoo was closed for visitors.

Zoo veterinarian and deputy director, MA Hakeem said they have intensified sanitation in the zoo so that no animal gets infected by any disease. “As a precautionary measure, we are giving antibiotics to animals which are not keeping well and helping them regain their energy,” he said.

The diet has been enhanced to all inmates since the temporary closure of zoo, Hakeem said, adding that the quantity of beef, liver, chicken and other meat has been increased as part of special diet .

In addition, the zoo authorities are either dumping or burning the left over feed at end of the day while the organic food being produced in their own lands is helping animals in availing healthy diet.

This care comes after the precautionary measures taken up to prevent summer stress and protect them from heat and ensure health care. As part of this, sprinklers, small rain guns, foggers and air coolers were installed at animal enclosures.

Meanwhile, R Shoba, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, visited the zoo to review the situation and precautionary measures taken up during the coronavirus lockdown period.

