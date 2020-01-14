Hyderabad Zoo team to help leopard trapped in Nalgonda

By | Published: 2:26 pm

Hyderabad: A team of officials from the Nehru Zoological Park has rushed to Amalapuram village of Marriguda in Nalgonda to help the leopard that was caught in a trap laid at an agricultural field there.

The eight-member team headed by Dr. Hakim, Dy. Director (Veterinary) is expected to reach the spot shortly. According to officials, the leopard was suspected to be aged around four years.

The leopard was caught in a trap laid by unidentified persons, reportedly to catch wild pigs, at an agricultural field at Amalapuram village of Marriguda mandal in the district.

The farmers noticed early this morning that instead of pigs or boars, it was a leopard that was caught in the wire snare loop in the field belonging to a farmer Dharma Naik. They then alerted the police, who in turn, called in the Forest department officials.

