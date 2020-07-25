Hyderabad Zoo to conduct online contests to mark Tiger’s Day

By | Published: 6:59 pm

Hyderabad: To mark the International Tiger’s Day, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad is conducting online contests for children and animal lovers. The events include slogan writing on ‘Tiger conservation and its Importance’, drawings and paintings on the subject ‘Why nature needs Tigers’ and cartoon drawings on ‘The Tiger’s message to humans’.

The events are in the categories of Junior (1st to 5th standard), Senior (6th to 10th standard) and General (10 and above). Those interested can submit their entries before 3 pm on July 27 to [email protected]

Also lined up is an online quiz competition on July 29 from 10 am to 5 pm on zoo website www.nehruzoopark.in and twitter @nehruzoopark1.

The winners will be awarded e-certificate and special zoo gifts, according to a press release. For any queries, zoo authorities can be contacted on Ph. 7893512512, 9390744053.

