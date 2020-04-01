Hyderabad zoo witnesses new births during lockdown period

By | Published: 8:25 pm

Hyderabad: The ongoing lockdown period has seen the population of wild species going up at the Nehru Zoological Park.

According to the officials, the zoo had registered the birth of three Royal Bengal Tiger cubs, two African Lion cubs, six jackal puppies and two Blue Gold Macaw chicks during the lock down period.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF), R.Shoba expressed happiness at this and during a visit to the zoo today, observed the Royal Bengal Tiger cubs through the monitor in the Tiger moat area.

