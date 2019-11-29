Hyderabadi adolescent, the youngest data scientist

By | Neha Rani Patel | Published: 7:10 pm 5:16 pm

At the age when children are busy in studying or playing, a 12-year-old city boy has secured a job as a data scientist in a software company.

It is correctly said age doesn’t matter when it comes to doing what you love. And Siddharth Srivastav Pilli, a Class VII student of Sri Chaitanya School, Manikonda has proven it.

“Whenever I used to do coding at home, I was always eager to know, what’s next? So, I started taking tutorial classes online to learn data science and artificial intelligence,” says Siddharth.

“I uploaded my resume to several companies but, everyone got confused with my Class VII to seventh semester of BTech. When they came to know about my age, they used to smile and hang up,” adds Siddharth.

“But my mother’s friend’s son who was aware of my skills and working for Montaigne Smart Business Solutions, submitted my resume and I was called for an interview. After a one-and-half hour interview and technical tests, they offered me an honorarium position as a data scientist,” says Siddhartha. He is not at all nervous about doing projects for Montaigne with its deadlines. “No, I don’t think IT jobs have much pressures. It’s about where you belong and what interests you.”

His mother and father, who work for IT companies say, “He always used to ask about doing a job. Just for fun, we allowed him to upload the resume and he actually landed a job at Montaigne.”

His parents have requested Siddharth’s school’s management and company to let him work for three days and attend school for three days school to which they have agreed. His parents are encouraging him to do what he wants knowing well that what he does is giving back to the society.

Apart from coding, Siddharth also holds a yellow belt in Karate and manages to find time to play games with his friends in the weekend. He is however tight-lipped about his salary at the company. Talking about his future goals, he confidently says, “I want to become youngest entrepreneur in country.”

