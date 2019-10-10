Hyderabadi artist makes his way to Singapore

By | Published: 8:06 pm

Art is something which needs lots of creativity, and exhibiting the art on an international platform is not that easy. Meet Kappari Kishan who is the only Hyderabadi showcasing his art in the Contemporary Art Exhibition Singapore.

Drawing was his passion since childhood. “My teacher recognised my drawing skill and appreciated me in front of all my classmates, which gave me more confidence. I used to be treated like an artist from my childhood. I still remember when I was in eighth standard, people used to request me to draw the diagrams in their Biology records. That’s when I decided to become an artist,” shares Kishan.

“I started making greeting cards and somehow a lot of people in my colony came to know about my art and they used to request me to make some cards for them as well, besides asking me to paint of temple walls. It takes lots of effort to make an art piece,” he adds.

Most of his paintings are on Telangana girls, how they carry their culture and traditions, while some are related to nature and flowers, especially highlighting their plaited hair. “During the Bathukamma celebrations in Telangana, I used to notice a lot of girls plaiting their hair. So, that kind of became my inspiration as most of my paintings would be related to that,” says this Hyderabadi artist.

Not wanting to restrict himself to one particular place when it comes to his art, Kishan travelled to many places to exhibit his works. “It’s not just Indian art, my work shows Telangana culture and spreads information about our culture to others,” he says.

Kishan is very happy representing the art from Hyderabad. Along with him, renowned artists like Braj Mohan Arya, Shreekanth Kadam, Suhani Jain, Anand Shinde, Ram Chandra Pokale, and Shilpa Iyer among others are taking part in the event which will be on till October 16 in Grand Copthorne Water Front, Singapore.

