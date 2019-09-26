Hyderabadi bites that melt in your mouth

By | Anjali Dugyala | Published: 8:33 pm

The city of nizams has a long-standing association with food, which has undergone many variations under different regimes. Whether it’s the ubiquitous biryani to the crispy lukhmi, every food has a story behind it. From the Irani chai to falooda, there is no food that doesn’t get Hyderabadis lining up. When it comes to food, they don’t need a festive occasion to bite into some mouth-watering fare.

Falooda

Falooda, a cold dessert is a different version of Iranian faloodeh. This dessert is very popular and has a history of medieval India with many Muslims immigrants in 16th century. Very popular during Ramzan, people get together with their families and share many plates of this dessert. It’s traditionally made by mixing rose syrup, flavoured syrup, sweet basil seeds with milk, and drizzled with jelly and ice cream on top. It can be found in many local restaurants across the city. The best of the lot, however is found in Olc City at Matwale Doodh Ghar in Charminar.

Lukhmi

Appearing like a mini samosa, the flaky and crispy dish is one of the most consumed breakfasts in town. It has various stuffings ranging from finely diced vegetables to mutton-minced keema these days. You can find it in many cafes, but the authentic ones can be found in Charminar.

Shahi Tukda

Shahi Tukda is a Nizami dessert, which is a rich bread pudding. This mouth-watering dessert is made using fried bread soaked in sugar syrup and doused in rabdi.

