Hyderabadi bodybuilder aims for gold in Mr Universe

Building a great body in a healthy and natural way takes effort and perseverance, it’s an ideology Raja Nagendra believes in. This athlete from Hyderabad recently won the Bronze medal in the International Asia Pacific Bodybuilding Competition, and has now made it to the Mr.Universe competition to be held in Los Angeles, this November.

All this was not possible overnight, his practice started when he was 14. “My father wanted to become a bodybuilder, but my grandfather did not support him, so he encouraged his three children to become bodybuilders. All three of us are national bodybuilders today,” says Raja, who won Gold in the Mr World Bodybuilding competition 2018 held in the USA.

In a day, Raja spends 2-4 hours in the gym and follows a special diet which helps his body get sufficient nutrients. One will never see him munching or sipping on unhealthy foods or drinks. “My dream is always to win the gold. I know that the competition is going to be extremely tough as all the athletes will be much better prepared. And, from my point of view, I am happy with the way preparations are going so far,” says Raja who is sponsored by Sreekanth Yenigalla for the second time.

On an average, nearly 20-30 deaths are recorded in India due to the use of steroids, which Raja is fighting against. “Steroids are a big mafia business. Just to get instant muscled body, many use steroids which are dangerous. They are not aware that when a person is entering or preparing for international competitions, he/she should not have used any kind of drug for seven years.

They are not even allowed to take a Paracetamol without prescription. They conduct dope test to identify if the person has used any kind of drugs. Only those with clean bodies can enter such competitions,” says Raja who falls in the ‘Super Tall’ category in bodybuilding competitions.