Hyderabadi cab driver commits suicide

Hyderabad: A cab driver B Vijay (26) committed suicide on the tracks between Begumpet and Nature Cure Hospital railway stations on Tuesday evening after donating Rs 6,000 to the Serve Needy voluntary organization for meeting the expenses of conducting last rites of orphans.

In a letter, he said he was donating to the organization, hoping he would also be given a similar funeral by the same organization at the Punjagutta crematorium.

Nampally Government Railway Police (GRP) Sub-Inspector M Kommuraiah said Vijay, who was staying with his friends in Borabanda, earlier attempted to end his life twice. After completing graduation, he was working as a cab driver. On receiving information, the railway police rushed to the spot on Tuesday evening and shifted Vijay’s body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary where post-mortem was conducted. The police recovered a two-page suicide purportedly written by Vijay in which he stated that he was vexed up with his life.

“I am alone and I did not like my life as my loneliness is creating problems to me. Since my birth, I am facing problems and I have not spent happy moments till now,” he said, adding that he had attempted to end his life earlier too but was not successful.

He mentioned the phone numbers of his brother and friend along with his last two wishes in the note. One was related to handing over the body to his brother Sandeep and another was to conduct his funeral at the Punjagutta crematorium within 24 hours of the incident.

Requesting his friends and well-wishers to forgive him for taking a drastic step, he asked to claim the expenses from his account.

