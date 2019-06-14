Hyderabadi cops trying to trace Kalyan Dev’s trolls

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime police are yet to identify and trace the persons who allegedly posted false news and pictures of Telugu actor Kalyan Dev and his family.

Dev, who is also the son-in-law of megastar Chiranjeevi, approached the Cybercrime police last week and lodged a complaint saying he was being trolled by some with vested interests. He said they were targeting him and his family by posting false news and pictures on Instagram and Twitter. He also said they were threatening and abusing him, and mentioned 10 different accounts used for this.

The Cybercrime police booked a case under the Information Technology Act and said the social media companies would be contacted seeking information about the trolls. Additional DCP (Cybercrime) KCS Raghu Vir said they were yet to gather information, including the details of the accounts which were used to commit the offences. “It is yet to be known if it was a single user or multiple users,” he said.