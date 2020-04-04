Hyderabadi cyber crooks cash in on liquor shortage during lockdown

By | Published: 12:04 am 12:27 am

Hyderabad: Talk about exploiting the coronavirus lockdown, and a few cyber fraudsters in Hyderabad and across the country are proving to be brilliant criminal minds. An advisory put out on Friday by the Cyber Crimes Police Station of the Hyderabad City Police indicates the extent to which they go to cheat people.

In a short tweet on Friday, the Cyber Crimes PS warned citizens that fraudsters were uploading their mobile numbers on different platforms in the name of some wine shops. Once someone, who is desperate for a liquor bottle with all other options closed due to the ongoing lockdown, calls on those numbers, the fraudsters seize upon the chance and assure door delivery of the liquor of your choice. The catch is that you have to make the payment online. And there, the police say, is where they lay the trap.

Also read Cop on lockdown duty assaulted in Hyderabad

“They will obtain your debit card information and may dupe you. So be aware and be cautious,” says the tweet. “Dear citizens, the fraudsters uploaded their mobile numbers in the name of specified wine shops. If you call them, they will assure to supply wines at your door and obtain your debit card information and may dupe you. So be aware and be cautious,” the tweet said.

Dear citizens, The fraudsters uploaded their mobile numbers in the name of specified wine shops. If you call them, they will assure to supply wines at your door and obtain your debit card information and may dupe you. So beaware and becautious. — Cyber Crimes PS Hyd City Police (@CyberCrimeshyd) April 3, 2020

Fake UPI IDs

In another tweet, the Cyber Crime PS also warned of fake UPI IDs that have been floated by cyber crooks to dupe people donating to the ‘PM Cares’ campaign. The fake IDs were tracked by the Indian Computer Emergency

Response Team (CERT-In) of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The IDs tracked by CERT-In are [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected] and [email protected] The genuine UPI ID is [email protected]

“Cyber Crimes PS Hyd City Police (@CyberCrimeshyd):

CERT-In has tracked the following fake UPI IDs which have been observed:

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

It may be noted that the genuine UPI ID is “[email protected]”. Be cautious of the fake UPI IDs,” police tweeted.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .